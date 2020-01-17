RICHMOND, Va. -- Private chef Emmanuel Baiden believes that proper presentation of food can be almost as essential as its preparation. Today, he treats us to a delicious appetizer made with marinated steak. Chef Manny is a graduate of James Madison University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management and a business minor. To learn more about the chef, visit his website by clicking here.
Chef Manny Makes Marinated Steak
