West End mansion sold for $2.6 million

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly a year after it returned to the market after falling into foreclosure, a West End mansion is in the hands of new owners.

The 10,000-square-foot Windemere mansion at 5501 Cary Street Road sold Jan. 6 for $2.6 million, below its asking price of just over $3.42 million. The 3-acre estate, across the street from Libbie Avenue near the Country Club of Virginia, was listed last spring.

