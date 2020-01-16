Lawsuit challenges Northam’s temporary weapons ban
Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k YMCA Training

RICHMOND, Va.– Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is March 28, 2020, but the YMCA Training starts Saturday, January 18. Registration is $60. Deadline to register is January 27, 2020

What’s Included?

Entry in the March 28, 2020, Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k ,

Ten-week training program (starts on Saturday, January 18) with a detailed written schedule, 21 locations – YMCA Branches and a couple of stroller-friendly groups

Guidance from experienced coaches

Organized weekly group runs/walks (For those who would like to opt-out of the group runs/walks, simply sign up for our Virtual YMCA 10k Training Team during registration. You’ll still receive all of the perks, but you’ll train on your own.)

A special YMCA 10k Training Team shirt

Special clinics on subjects like running shoes and other related topics

Non-YMCA members receive a Guest Pass for 10 free YMCA visits during the Training Team period

For other information and to register for the YMCA Training or 10K visit https://www.sportsbackers.org/

 

