× Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k YMCA Training

RICHMOND, Va.– Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is March 28, 2020, but the YMCA Training starts Saturday, January 18. Registration is $60. Deadline to register is January 27, 2020

What’s Included?

Entry in the March 28, 2020, Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k ,

Ten-week training program (starts on Saturday, January 18) with a detailed written schedule, 21 locations – YMCA Branches and a couple of stroller-friendly groups

Guidance from experienced coaches

Organized weekly group runs/walks (For those who would like to opt-out of the group runs/walks, simply sign up for our Virtual YMCA 10k Training Team during registration. You’ll still receive all of the perks, but you’ll train on your own.)

A special YMCA 10k Training Team shirt

Special clinics on subjects like running shoes and other related topics

Non-YMCA members receive a Guest Pass for 10 free YMCA visits during the Training Team period

For other information and to register for the YMCA Training or 10K visit https://www.sportsbackers.org/