Training Your Puppy at Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bringing home a new puppy can be very exciting. However, it’s important to learn the do’s and don’ts so you and your new pooch can make an easy transition. Michael Hughes, the owner of Holiday Barn Pet Resorts is here along with his 4-legged friend Teak to talk about the services offered at the resort. The resorts are located at 3800 Mountain Road in Glen Allen and 614 Johnston Willis Drive in Midlothian. To learn more, call 804-672-2200 (Glen Allen) or 804-794-5400 (Midlothian). You can also visit their website at www.holidaybarn.com or visit them on Facebook @HolidayBarn.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOLIDAY BARN Pet Resorts}