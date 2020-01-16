The Cheesecake Factory launches line of ice cream flavors

Fans of the Cheesecake Factory can rejoice that many Cheesecake Factory classics will be available in ice cream form by spring.

According to the Cheesecake Factory, it has partnered with Iowa-based ice cream manufacture Wells Enterprises, Inc. to create seven ice cream flavors based off of Cheesecake Factory desserts. Wells Enterprises is also the parent company of established ice cream brands such as Blue Bunny.

The new line of ice cream is set to hit grocery store freezers in March 2020, and will sell for $4.99 for a 14-ounce package.

Here is a description of the seven flavors, as provided by the Cheesecake Factory:

– Birthday Cake: Premium Cake Flavored Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Cake Pieces, Swirls of Icing and Candy Sprinkles

– Chocolate: Premium Chocolate Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream and Rich Chocolate Fudge Swirls

– Cookies & Cream: Premium Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream and Chocolate Cookie Swirls

– Key Lime: Premium Key Lime Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream and Graham Swirls

– Original: Premium Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream and Graham Swirls

– Salted Caramel: Premium Caramel Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Sea Salt Caramel and Graham Swirls

– Strawberry: Premium Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Strawberry and Graham Swirls

The Cheesecake Factory has 200 locations globally.