Shots fired into Chesterfield and Henrico homes

Posted 4:36 am, January 16, 2020, by and

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Police in Chesterfield County and Henrico County are both investigating separate cases after shots were fired into multiple homes Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Chesterfield County officers first responded to a home on Pineville Rd after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found multiple bullet holes in the home. A CBS 6 crew nearby says they heard about six gunshots.

In Henrico County, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Byron St around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Once on scene, officers discovered the home had been hit by bullets.

In both cases, there were no injuries. Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

