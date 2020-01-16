× Shots fired into Chesterfield and Henrico homes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Police in Chesterfield County and Henrico County are both investigating separate cases after shots were fired into multiple homes Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Chesterfield County officers first responded to a home on Pineville Rd after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found multiple bullet holes in the home. A CBS 6 crew nearby says they heard about six gunshots.

In Henrico County, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Byron St around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Once on scene, officers discovered the home had been hit by bullets.

In both cases, there were no injuries. Police have not released any information about possible suspects.