“Shaynefully Delicious” Instant Pot Egg Bites

Today we have another Shaynefully Delicious creation! Last week, our good friend Shayne Rogers, gave us a crash course in using the InstaPot. She returns to our live show this morning to give us our second Insta-lesson, making Instapot Egg Bites!

Instant Pot Egg Bites

4 eggs

4 oz. softened cream cheese

Salt & pepper

Add-ins

1 c cooked crumbled bacon + ½ c shredded cheddar cheese

1 T prepared pesto + ½ c halved cherry tomatoes + ½ c mozzarella balls

½ c sliced green onions + 1 c diced deli ham + ½ c shredded cheddar cheese

1 t chili paste + ½ c crumbled cotija cheese

1 c sautéed mushrooms + ½ c shredded swiss cheese