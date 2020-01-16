“Shaynefully Delicious” Instant Pot Egg Bites

Today we have another Shaynefully Delicious creation! Last week, our good friend Shayne Rogers, gave us a crash course in using the InstaPot. She returns to our live show this morning to give us our second Insta-lesson, making Instapot Egg Bites!
Instant Pot Egg Bites
- 4 eggs
- 4 oz. softened cream cheese
- Salt & pepper
Add-ins
- 1 c cooked crumbled bacon + ½ c shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 T prepared pesto + ½ c halved cherry tomatoes + ½ c mozzarella balls
- ½ c sliced green onions + 1 c diced deli ham + ½ c shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 t chili paste + ½ c crumbled cotija cheese
- 1 c sautéed mushrooms + ½ c shredded swiss cheese
- Add eggs, cream cheese, salt and pepper to blender and blend until smooth, if you are using pesto or chili paste add that to the blender now and blend for a few seconds.
- Divide add-ins evenly in pods of silicone egg molds.
- Pour egg mixture over add-in until pods are ¾ full.
- Place cover or foil over egg pods.
- Add 1 cup of water to Instant Pot and place grate in the bottom.
- Add egg pods carefully into Instant Pot and place the pressure cooker cover on top.
- Set pressure to low and using the manual button set timer to eight minutes.
- Check to see that the pressure valve is set to seal. The Instant Pot will take a few minutes to come up to temperature and then cook.
- When the timer sounds, let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes and then release.
- Carefully remove egg pods and enjoy. Egg bites can be stored, tightly covered, in the fridge for a week.