“Shaynefully Delicious” Instant Pot Egg Bites

Posted 8:29 am, January 16, 2020

Today we have another Shaynefully Delicious creation! Last week, our good friend Shayne Rogers, gave us a crash course in using the InstaPot. She returns to our live show this morning to give us our second Insta-lesson, making Instapot Egg Bites!

 

Instant Pot Egg Bites

 

  • 4 eggs
  • 4 oz. softened cream cheese
  • Salt & pepper

 

Add-ins

 

  • 1 c cooked crumbled bacon + ½ c shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 T prepared pesto + ½ c halved cherry tomatoes + ½ c mozzarella balls
  • ½ c sliced green onions + 1 c diced deli ham + ½ c shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 t chili paste + ½ c crumbled cotija cheese
  • 1 c sautéed mushrooms + ½ c shredded swiss cheese

 

  1. Add eggs, cream cheese, salt and pepper to blender and blend until smooth, if you are using pesto or chili paste add that to the blender now and blend for a few seconds.
  2. Divide add-ins evenly in pods of silicone egg molds.
  3. Pour egg mixture over add-in until pods are ¾ full.
  4. Place cover or foil over egg pods.
  5. Add 1 cup of water to Instant Pot and place grate in the bottom.
  6. Add egg pods carefully into Instant Pot and place the pressure cooker cover on top.
  7. Set pressure to low and using the manual button set timer to eight minutes.
  8. Check to see that the pressure valve is set to seal. The Instant Pot will take a few minutes to come up to temperature and then cook.
  9. When the timer sounds, let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes and then release.
  10. Carefully remove egg pods and enjoy.  Egg bites can be stored, tightly covered, in the fridge for a week.
