Senate accepts articles of impeachment against Trump

The Senate accepted the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday, beginning the third impeachment trial in U.S. history.

House lawmakers prosecuting the case are scheduled to walk across the Capitol at noon.

There was a formal reading of the articles of impeachment, which allege Trump abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and used military aid to the country as leverage. Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe.

The chamber will begin to transform itself into an impeachment court as the process shifts out of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic-run House to the Republican-majority Senate.

Chief Justice John Roberts will preside at the trial.

Trump has called the impeachment a “hoax.”

The full trial will begin next week.