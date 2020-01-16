RICHMOND’s 13th Annual Jewish Food Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 13th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival kicks off this Sunday, January 19 and Sunday, January 20 from 11:30 am – 7:30 pm. Among other things, you will find homemade traditional Jewish and Israeli dishes and live entertainment Our friends and organizers of the festival, Diane and Elly Goldberg join us this morning to give a quick preview of the festival, which will be held at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center located at 5403 Monument Avenue in Richmond. Admission is free. Visit www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com for festival information.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND JEWISH FOOD FESTIVAL*}