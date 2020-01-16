R Home magazine’s Newest Issue Featuring Dandridge Art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re looking to add some new life to your home with fresh textures, shapes, and colors, we might just have the designs for you. Charlottesville native Dandridge “Dede” Davis joins us this morning with a look at “The Tribal Series,” her newest collection of wallpaper, textile, and pillow designs. To see more of Dede’s designs, visit www.dandridgeart.com. Her wallpaper designs are also featured in Palette Home at 5813 Grove Avenue and her acrylic and encaustic (beeswax) paintings can be found at Puck’s Market at 435 N. Ridge Road in Western Henrico. Learn more about Dede and Dandridge Art in R Home magazine. Pick up your copy on newsstands or subscribe by visiting www.richmondmagazine.com/home. You can also subscribe via Facebook @RHomeMagazine or on Instagram @rhomemag.

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}