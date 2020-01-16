× Police: investigation underway after second Chesterfield bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police are investigating after a robbery at a Chesterfield County bank on Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., a man enttered the Atlantic Union Bank at 209 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue, approached a teller, and displayed a note.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black man with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, camouflage pants, and tan and white shoes.

The robbery was the second robbery of the day at a Chesterfield Atlantic Union Bank. Earlier in the day, a suspect was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank location on Hull Street Road.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.