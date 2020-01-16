Senior citizen killed at rehab center
Lawsuit challenges Northam’s temporary weapons ban
FBI arrests 3 members of neo-Nazi group planning to attend RVA pro-gun rally

Police: investigation underway after second Chesterfield bank robbery

Posted 6:46 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 06:51PM, January 16, 2020

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police are investigating after a robbery at a Chesterfield County bank on Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., a man enttered the Atlantic Union Bank at 209 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue, approached a teller, and displayed a note.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black man with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, camouflage pants, and tan and white shoes.

The robbery was the second robbery of the day at a Chesterfield Atlantic Union Bank. Earlier in the day, a suspect was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank location on Hull Street Road.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.