Police: death investigation underway after Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are on scene of a death investigation after a man was found shot and killed in a Henrico neighborhood.

Police were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Lark Drive around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

A large police presence is currently on scene investigating, including K9 dogs searching the woods near the neighborhood.

Police did not provide a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.