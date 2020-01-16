Virginia governor to ban guns from Capitol Grounds

Police identify man killed in Richmond New Year’s Day shooting

Posted 10:28 am, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 10:29AM, January 16, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified a 33-year-old man killed in a New Year’s Day shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood.

Police say officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 4:38 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in a courtyard behind the apartment buildings who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Amir F. Suluki, II, of the 200 block of West Baker Street, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Suluki died from his injuries two days later. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this homicide to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

