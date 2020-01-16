× Couple’s argument ends with car inside Henrico business

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver and passenger jumped out of a car that hit a lawn mower repair shop in eastern Henrico Thursday.

A mother and infant in the back seat of the crashed car were not seriously injured, according to Henrico Police.

The couple in the front was involved in an argument when the driver hit the business on Nine Mile Road, a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

There were employees inside the repair shop at the time, but fortunately no one was hurt.

An investigation into the crash remained on oging.