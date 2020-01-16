Lawsuit challenges Northam’s temporary weapons ban
FBI arrests 3 members of neo-Nazi group planning to attend RVA pro-gun rally

Couple’s argument ends with car inside Henrico business

Posted 2:35 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 02:37PM, January 16, 2020

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver and passenger jumped out of a car that hit a lawn mower repair shop in eastern Henrico Thursday.

A mother and infant in the back seat of the crashed car were not seriously injured, according to Henrico Police.

The couple in the front was involved in an argument when the driver hit the business on Nine Mile Road, a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

There were employees inside the repair shop at the time, but fortunately no one was hurt.

An investigation into the crash remained on oging. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.