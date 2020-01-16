× Multi-vehicle crash closes lane on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — One lane was closed on Interstate 95 North in Richmond following a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday.

The right lane near mile marker 77, one mile south of Arthur Ashe Boulevard, was closed Tuesday afternoon after the crash.

Police say that around 2:54 p.m., three vehicles collided in a “chain reaction” crash.

The at fault driver of a tractor trailer was charged with following too close.

Minor injuries were reported and treated on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.