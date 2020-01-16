Man killed in Hull Street hit-and-run crash

Senior citizen killed at rehab center
Posted 5:05 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 05:32PM, January 16, 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 8700 block of Hull Street Road at about 2:42 p.m. after receiving a report that a man was found dead on the side of the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man’s body just off Hull Street Road and down an embankment, in front of Crosse Point Church.

Police say their investigation indicates that the man was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene of the crash.

The victim’s name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

