Virginia governor to ban guns from Capitol Grounds

Police: Mother charged after baby died with drugs in system

Posted 9:18 am, January 16, 2020, by

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say a woman has been charged with felony child neglect and endangerment after her baby died with methamphetamines in its system.

The Free Lance-Star reported Thursday that Lurissa Rynea Keyes, 24, of Spotsylvania, is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

The baby died in June.

Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said the baby did not have nearly enough drugs in its system to be lethal. But she said enough drugs were in its system to be a factor in the decision to file felony charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.