RICHMOND, Va. – It’s the story of Rydell High School’s Senior Class of 1959. When hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping “Pink Ladies” evoke the look and sounds of the 1950’s. Riverside Center for the Performing Arts I shrilled to share their version live on stage through March 15. Today we’ll talk with Justine Verheul who portrays “Sandy” and Taylor Lloyd who stars as “Rizzo.” Producing Artistic Director Patrick A’Hearn and Musical Director and Keyboardist Garrett Jones also join us to share sneak peeks of this incredible performance of a hit movie made over 30 years ago and still popular today. The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is located at 95 Riverside Parkway in Fredericksburg. To learn more about the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, visit https://www.riversidedt.com.
“Grease” Playing at the Riverside Performing Arts Center
-
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Richmond Ballet
-
Richmond Symphony presents Altria Masterworks 2
-
Virginia Opera Presents Daniel Catan’s “Il Postino”
-
🎄Congrats to winners of Richmond Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ tickets
-
🎼Central Virginia Wind Symphony Holiday Spectacular to be broadcast on Christmas
-
-
‘Decemberween’ returns to Diversity Richmond to celebrate New Years Eve in style
-
Richmond Symphony Holiday Concerts & Events
-
Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential race
-
California police seek ‘shrimp bandit’ who stuffed pants with frozen seafood
-
Man posed for sketch, then robbed artist – but left this portrait behind
-
-
Police searching for suspect, 2 persons of interest in Mothers Day murder
-
Man critically injured in mob attack; Chesterfield man sought, 2 others arrested
-
2 deputies ignored at California Starbucks, officials say