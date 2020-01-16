“Grease” Playing at the Riverside Performing Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s the story of Rydell High School’s Senior Class of 1959. When hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping “Pink Ladies” evoke the look and sounds of the 1950’s. Riverside Center for the Performing Arts I shrilled to share their version live on stage through March 15. Today we’ll talk with Justine Verheul who portrays “Sandy” and Taylor Lloyd who stars as “Rizzo.” Producing Artistic Director Patrick A’Hearn and Musical Director and Keyboardist Garrett Jones also join us to share sneak peeks of this incredible performance of a hit movie made over 30 years ago and still popular today. The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is located at 95 Riverside Parkway in Fredericksburg. To learn more about the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, visit https://www.riversidedt.com.