RICHMOND, Va. - Refinishing your kitchen or bathroom cabinets is a simple way to transform an outdated look inside your home. Jamie Shea, Co-Owner of Refresh Cabinets is here to show us how. Jamie will be at the upcoming “Virginia Home Show” along with more than 125 other home improvement experts. The Virginia Home Show takes place at the Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park located at 13048 Dawn Boulevard in Doswell on Saturday, January 25 from 10 am to 7 pm and again on Sunday, January 26 from 10 am to 5 pm. Sunday, January 26 is also “Hero Day.” On “Hero Day”, admission is complimentary for active and retired military, fire, and police personnel. Otherwise, tickets are $7.00 at the box office and $5 online. Children 16 and under will be admitted free. To learn more, visit www.vahomeshow.com.
Fresh Cabinets at the Virginia Home Show
-
RVA Weekend events: Cinderella, Patsy Cline, Holiday decorations at Maymont
-
The Legend of the Poinsetta presented by The Latin Ballet of Virginia
-
Weekend Events & happenings for New Year’s Eve
-
🦃Thanksgiving Weekend Events: Legendary Santa, Model Railroad Show, Illuminate Light Show and more
-
R Home Magazine presents “Holiday House Tours”
-
-
The holiday season is the Best PART of Virginia
-
Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village
-
Cinderella Plays at the Virginia Repertory Theatre
-
Programs and Events to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
-
Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village
-
-
Adding New Value to Your Home in the New Year with 50 Floor
-
Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village & T-Rex RVA Fun Run
-
🚂Model Railroad Show chugs into Science Museum of Virginia