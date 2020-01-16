Virginia governor to ban guns from Capitol Grounds

Father of Parkland victim calls for Portsmouth councilman’s resignation

Posted 10:47 am, January 16, 2020, by and

Portsmouth Councilman Nathan Clark

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The father of a school shooting victim is calling for the resignation of a Portsmouth city council member who strapped an assault weapon to his chest during a vote to name the city a Second Amendment “constitutional” city.

Portsmouth Councilman Nathan Clark openly carried the rifle around his body during a council meeting over the highly-contentious gun rights debate, where the city voted 4-3 in favor of the resolution.

Clark told WTKR the gun was loaded and he has training on weapons like that. He said he made that clear during the meeting.

Fred Guttenberg’s daughter was one of 17 people killed at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.  He told the Associated Press that Clark’s actions were “intended to intimidate,” and that his daughter was killed with a similar AR-15 weapon.

Clark defended his actions during Tuesday’s vote, saying he was “standing up for what is right.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.