Celebrating National Bagel Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

January 15 has officially been declared the new annual celebration of National Bagel Day, thanks to Thomas Bagels, the largest producer of grocery store bagels in the United States. Today, Spencer Yount of the Return of the Mac Food Truck makes several culinary creations to mark the occasion. Watch Spencer prepare three savory recipes: an open-faced egg bagel breakfast sandwich, a roast beef bagel sandwich on an everything bagel, and finally, a turkey BLT bagel. There’s no holiday quite like National Bagel Day! To learn more about Return of the Mac, visit http://www.thereturnofthemac.com orhttps://www.facebook.com/RVAMac/.