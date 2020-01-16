Virginia governor to ban guns from Capitol Grounds

Celebrating National Bagel Day

Posted 8:33 am, January 16, 2020, by and

January 15 has officially been declared the new annual celebration of National Bagel Day, thanks to Thomas Bagels, the largest producer of grocery store bagels in the United States. Today, Spencer Yount of the Return of the Mac Food Truck makes several culinary creations to mark the occasion. Watch Spencer prepare three savory recipes: an open-faced egg bagel breakfast sandwich, a roast beef bagel sandwich on an everything bagel, and finally, a turkey BLT bagel. There’s no holiday quite like National Bagel Day! To learn more about Return of the Mac, visit http://www.thereturnofthemac.com orhttps://www.facebook.com/RVAMac/.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.