2020 Meal Makeovers

RICHMOND, Va. - Ellie Krieger is a best-selling author and one of the nation’s leading nutritionists. She joined us by satellite this morning to share several ways to incorporate affordable fresh foods as you plan your family meal. Ellie is host and executive producer of the public television cooking series “Ellie’s Real good Food” and is well known as the host of the Food Network’s hit show “Healthy Appetite.” To learn more about Ellie, visit www.elliekrieger.com. To explore additional meal makeovers you can try at home, visit www.aldi.us.