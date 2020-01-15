House sends Trump impeachment to Senate, trial to follow

WASHINGTON — The House has voted to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Pelosi signed off on sending the articles across the U.S. Capitol to the Senate for only the third such trial in American history.

Trump complained anew of a “hoax,” even as new details emerged about his political efforts in Ukraine.

The move to the Senate takes the case from Pelosi’s Democratic-majority House to the Republican-controlled Senate, where the president’s team is mounting a defense aiming for swift acquittal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate will accept the articles at noon Thursday. At 2 p.m., Chief Justice John Roberts will be seated in the Senate. McConnell said the formal trial will begin on Tuesday.