Virginia governor to ban guns from Capitol Grounds

WATCH: a 4-year-old cancer survivor who went through chemo in a tiara meets Miss America

Posted 11:54 pm, January 15, 2020, by and

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 4-year-old cancer patient with a passion for tiaras and pageants got to spend some time with the country's newest pageant queen.

The recently crowed Miss America Camille Schrier, also a VCU pharmacy student, stopped by VCU Health on Wednesday to catch up with Andi Otey, a Wilms Tumor survivor who of course was wearing a crown of her own.

"She's a trooper. She's been through a lot," Andi's mom said.

Andi survived a summer full of chemotherapy wearing crowns, pearls and tiaras.

A true pageant fan, she also watched Camille win the Miss Virginia title, as well as her science experiment that helped her earn the Miss America crown.

"You watched the science experiment? 100 times? That`s amazing. Do you like science? Do you think it`s fun? I think science is really fun too," Schrier asked.

While Andi was a little camera shy, her smile is proof that she'll remember the meeting for a long time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.