WATCH: a 4-year-old cancer survivor who went through chemo in a tiara meets Miss America

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 4-year-old cancer patient with a passion for tiaras and pageants got to spend some time with the country's newest pageant queen.

The recently crowed Miss America Camille Schrier, also a VCU pharmacy student, stopped by VCU Health on Wednesday to catch up with Andi Otey, a Wilms Tumor survivor who of course was wearing a crown of her own.

"She's a trooper. She's been through a lot," Andi's mom said.

Andi survived a summer full of chemotherapy wearing crowns, pearls and tiaras.

A true pageant fan, she also watched Camille win the Miss Virginia title, as well as her science experiment that helped her earn the Miss America crown.

"You watched the science experiment? 100 times? That`s amazing. Do you like science? Do you think it`s fun? I think science is really fun too," Schrier asked.

While Andi was a little camera shy, her smile is proof that she'll remember the meeting for a long time.