Virginia poised to pass Equal Rights Amendment

RICHMOND, Va. — State lawmakers are poised to take a major step toward making Virginia the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Democrat-controlled Virginia House and Senate are expected to advance the gender equality measure in floor votes Wednesday.

The votes will be a momentous symbolic victory for many women’s rights advocates and a sign of how much once-solidly conservative Virginia has changed.

But at the national level, many questions remain about the fate of the proposed amendment first introduced nearly a century ago. Court battles are expected to ensue.