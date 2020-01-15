Virginia poised to pass Equal Rights Amendment

Posted 9:56 am, January 15, 2020

A supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment reacts to the Senate Privileges and Elections committee vote to report the ERA amendment the floor of the Senate during a Committee hearing at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — State lawmakers are poised to take a major step toward making Virginia the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Democrat-controlled Virginia House and Senate are expected to advance the gender equality measure in floor votes Wednesday.

The votes will be a momentous symbolic victory for many women’s rights advocates and a sign of how much once-solidly conservative Virginia has changed.

But at the national level, many questions remain about the fate of the proposed amendment first introduced nearly a century ago. Court battles are expected to ensue.

