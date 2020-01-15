Video: 20 seconds of terror between missiles in Iran crash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s top diplomat has acknowledged that Iranians “were lied to” for days after the Islamic Republic accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner.

The admission by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday came as new surveillance footage purported to show two surface-to-air missiles 20 seconds apart shred the airplane and kill all 176 people aboard.

The downing of the Ukraine International Airlines flight last week came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. over its unraveling nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meanwhile threatened Europe for the first time by warning its soldiers in the Mideast “could be in danger” over the crisis.