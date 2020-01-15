Virginia governor to ban guns from Capitol Grounds

Streaming service HBO Max to debut climate change series

Posted 10:55 pm, January 15, 2020, by

AT&T is about to introduce the world to HBO Max.The launch of a new subscription video streaming service was a keystone in AT&T's $85 billion deal for Time Warner, CNN's parent company.

HBO Max will debut an anthology series called “The Uninhabited Earth” featuring fictional stories about what could result from Earth’s climate change.

It’s inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ best-selling book and New York magazine article of the same name.

Writer Adam McKay will write and direct the first episode.

The series will then enlist other directors and writers to create episodes that focus on the unease with how the Earth is in a delicate state.

McKay recently signed a five-year TV deal with HBO and HBO Max, which is WarnerMedia’s streaming service debuting this spring.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.