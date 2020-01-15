× Streaming service HBO Max to debut climate change series

HBO Max will debut an anthology series called “The Uninhabited Earth” featuring fictional stories about what could result from Earth’s climate change.

It’s inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ best-selling book and New York magazine article of the same name.

Writer Adam McKay will write and direct the first episode.

The series will then enlist other directors and writers to create episodes that focus on the unease with how the Earth is in a delicate state.

McKay recently signed a five-year TV deal with HBO and HBO Max, which is WarnerMedia’s streaming service debuting this spring.