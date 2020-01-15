× Reporters claim new rules will hinder impeachment coverage

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate promises to be one of the most heavily scrutinized events in American political history.

But the journalists covering the trial are warning that restrictions on media access will cripple their ability to do their job.

A preliminary security plan would greatly limit the movement of credentialed media members.

Journalists would be restricted to a designated area and could only speak to senators who approached them. Under normal conditions, credentialed journalists can informally approach lawmakers in the hallways or on the way to the elevator or the Senate subway.