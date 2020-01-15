× Programs and Events to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

RICHMOND, Va.– Programs and Events to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

42nd Annual Community Leaders Breakfast hosted by Virginia Union University

Friday, January 17, 7:30 a.m. at the Richmond Marriott Downtown, 500 E Broad St, Richmond.

The Keynote Address will be given by Virginia House of Delegates Speaker-Elect Eileen Filler-Corn (D-41) and members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus (VLBC) will be honored with the 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr Award for Civic Leadership. Governor Ralph Northam will also speak during the breakfast event. Tickets for the breakfast are $50, For more information call (804) 342-3938.

Documentary screening and discussion of the HBCU Storyteller Project’s documentary 400 Years Later…’free-ish’. Saturday, January 18, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at The Alix B. James Chapel in Coburn on the Campus of VUU. Presented by the Virginia General Assembly Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission. $25 but is free for students with ID. To reserve tickets email ljones@dls.virginia.gov.

Living the Dream, Inc Mass Meeting – Monday, January 20, 10am

at Sixth Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. To learn more visit http://www.vuu.edu/MLKCLB.

25th Annual Freedom Classic Festival, Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center Saturday, January 18,

Doors open 4pm, tip-off 6pm with the Virginia Union Lady Panthers and Virginia State Lady Trojans. VUU’s and VSU’s men go head-to-head at 8 p.m. Other activities for the day include several drumline performances, marching bands and choirs, special halftime shows, and college and vendor fair on the concourse. For tickets visit Ticketmaster.com or at the Tri-City Designs Box Office at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

The City of Richmond presents MLK Day, “A Day On, Not a Day Off” at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 West Leigh Street

A national day of remembrance and service, engaging in meaningful volunteerism, Monday, January 20, 8:30am. To learn more about this national holiday and day of service, please visit the MLK National Day of Service website. Register www.surveymonkey.com/r/TFXVDHT or for more information visit https://www.nationalservice.gov/serve-your-community/mlk-day-service

Radio One Richmond and Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence 7th annual MLK Community Day event at the Black History Museum of Richmond, Monday, January 20, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Mind Your Mind: Let’s talk about the Stressors and Triggers of Life with Solutions,” is geared towards teens, young adults, community leaders, mental health advocates, elected officials, law enforcement and returning citizens. The event is open to the public with registration, featuring discussions from Elijah Lee – 12-year-old activist/marvel superhero, Cameron Bertrand – mental health advocate/nonprofit CEO and Wallo267. There will also be a performance by local recording artist Rap-Unzle, DJ’s, giveaways, vendors and more. For more information and to register for the 7th Annual MLK Community Day, visit www.kissrichmond.com/events.

The Paradox of Liberty: Slavery at Jefferson’s Monticello exhibition.

opens Saturday, January 18, 2020, through April 18, 2020, groundbreaking exhibition is focused on the lives of the enslaved African-Americans who lived and worked at Monticello, some of whom shared Jefferson’s blood. Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 West Leigh Street, Richmond, For more information call 804.780.9093 or visit https://www.blackhistorymuseum.org/

Community Planning Workshop: The African-American Experience CIRCA 1900 At Maymont, Tuesday, January 21, 4-6pm, Garden Hall

On National Day of Racial Healing, share your ideas and experiences during a community discussion to help plan for a broader, more in-depth African-American narrative at Maymont. Bring opinions and inspirations regarding historical and modern-day stories of African-American democracy, diversity, and opportunity, especially in relation to the Maymont Mansion exhibition that interprets the work and home lives of the African-American staff at Maymont, 1893-1925. The Maymont Mansion Belowstairs exhibition will be open to registrants for self-guided tours before the workshop. Ideas will be shared in small groups in a breakout format for this planning session. The African-American Experience initiative at Maymont was funded in part by a grant from Virginia Humanities. Free admission. Capacity is limited, and advance registration is required. Register online at maymont.org by January 20; for information, call 804-358-7166, ext. 329.

The Richmond Peace Education Center presents Generation Dream Edu-concert February 8th and February 16th.

Saturday, February 8th from 3 p.m. at the Glen Allen Cultural Center, 2880 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen and Sunday, February 16th, 3 p.m. At the Grace St. Theater, 934 W Grace St, Richmond. This year’s showcase will feature dance performances from Sri Sai Dance Company and Artistry in Motion, spoken word pieces from Richmond residents Myasia Goode and Christopher Oliver, and a special performance from the Jackson Ward Peace Team, crafted with the mentorship and guidance of local poet and artist, BLOVE. The showcase is free to attend, however, seats fill up quickly. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. For more information call the Peace Center at 804-232-1002, or email the Peace Center’s Youth Programs Coordinator, Christina Leoni-Osion at youth@rpec.org or visit https://www.rpec.org/