Police searching for missing Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a man last seen on Saturday.

Michael Abnar Anderson was last seen on Saturday, January 11 just before midnight, according to his family.

He was operating a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Anderson is described as white male, age 36, 5’11”, and 170-175 pounds.

The truck is registered in Virginia, and the license plates are 1597UH.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Michael Anderson is asked to contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.