Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to RVA this week

RICHMOND, Va. — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make its way to the Richmond area this week and weekend.

The 27-foot-long orange wiener on wheels will make stops at Kroger locations in Richmond, Midlothian, Henrico, and Mechanicsville as apart of its nationwide tour.

Those locations include:

Jan 16: Kroger at 9480 West Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan 16: Kroger at 11895 West Broad Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan 17: Kroger at 132 Rittenhouse Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan 17: Kroger at 14101 Midlothian Turnpike from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan 18: Kroger at 9000 Staples Mill Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan 18: Kroger at 9351 Atlee Road from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan 19: Kroger at 12726 Jefferson Davis Hwy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan 19: Kroger at 10800 Iron Bridge Road from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more than 80 years, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has traveled the country for promotional events and charity functions. Brand ambassadors or “Hotdoggers” spend a year traveling in the Wienermobile for the promotional events.