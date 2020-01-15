Little Big Town strike a nerve with Grammy-nominated song ‘The Daughters’

Little Big Town’s Grammy-nominated song “The Daughters” struck a nerve with its pointed lyrics about double standards for women.

The song even prompted one protester to picket their concert. But singer Karen Fairchild joked that now they’ve really made it as a band.

The Grammy-winning country group is no stranger to controversy over their lyrics, such as when some listeners misinterpreted their song “Girl Crush.”

“The Daughters,” from their new album “Nightfall,” out on Friday, is nominated for best country duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards, to be held in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 on CBS 6.