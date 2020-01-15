Virginia governor to ban guns from Capitol Grounds

Senior Alert issued for missing man with cognitive impairment

Leon Francis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Newport News man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Leon Francis, 62, was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, January 14 at 7:00 a.m. Police say he left his residence on Wyn Drive and hasn’t been seen since.

Francis suffers from a cognitive impairment and police say the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

The Newport News man is described as a black male, 62 years old, 5’8” tall. 160 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. There was no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Newport New Police at 757-247-2500 or you may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com.

