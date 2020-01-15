Hermitage students visit Peru: ‘Machu Picchu was amazing’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hermitage High School teachers Dana Fanson and Harry Dell often take students to foreign countries on field trips. But their first trip to Peru, for both them and their students, was eye opening.

“It’s not like we’re just going into some indigenous person’s house and poking around,” Dell said. “They danced with us. They sang songs.”

“They dressed us in their traditional clothing; the whole deal,” Fanson said.

Sophomore Madison DeLoach loved the culture and the people of Peru.

“We got to visit the towns and see all the different churches and get a feel for what they do in their daily life, because it was summer there, so everyone was out having a fun time. ”

The students visited Lima, Cusco, and many small villages.

“I bought two sweaters made from 100-percent baby alpaca,” junior Hunter Russell said. “I bought the first one for full price, but the second one I asked for a discount.”

Their favorite stop was the ancient city of Machu Picchu.

“Once we got up there, it was crazy to see the scenery,” Madison said. “We’ve all learned about it in history class but being there is different than learning it in the classroom.”

“Machu Picchu was amazing,” Fanson added. “Visiting the ruins was amazing but spending our day with that community and learning from them and just experiencing this snapshot of their daily life was really fun. ”

