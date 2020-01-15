Absentee voting to begin for Democratic presidential primary

RICHMOND, Va. — Absentee voting is set to begin for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections says in-person absentee voting for the March 3 primary will begin Thursday, Friday or Saturday, depending on office hours and observation of state holidays.

Registered voters may request an absentee ballot be mailed to them by going online.

They can also find the form online and mail it to their local voter registration office.

Other important absentee ballot dates to remember if voting in the March 3, 2020, Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary, include:

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

The deadline to vote absentee in-person is on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The deadline for returning your ballot by mail is on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the presidential primary.