🎣Win 4-pack of tickets to Richmond Fishing Expo🎣

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the 2020 Richmond Fishing Expo January 17-19 at Meadow Event Park.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday, Jan. 17.

Click here for more information about the Richmond Fishing Expo.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.