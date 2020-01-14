Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger

RICHMOND, Va. - The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger and the Virginia529 Kids Run will be held on Saturday, March 28. Registration is now open and Event Director, Meghan Keogh, stopped by to encourage us to register before prices increase! Megan shares helpful information about registration, the YMCA 10K Training Team, and new race initiatives in 2020. To learn more about the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, visit www.sportsbackers.org or find them on Facebook @UkropsMonumentAvenue10K.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS}

