Two arrested in connection to January shooting, police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two men were arrested in connection to an early morning shooting and police chase in Chesterfield on January 6.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road for reports of a shooting. On scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police located a suspect car and a chase began, ending near the 15100 block of Lorimer Road. The driver, Thomas J. Williams Jr., was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, maliciously shoot into an occupied vehicle, robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, felony eluding, reckless driving – general, reckless driving – exceeding speed limit and obstruction of justice.

Williams, of the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell, is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail with no bond.

A passenger in the car, Jamontre T. Lee, 26, has been charged with malicious wounding, maliciously shoot into an occupied vehicle, robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of marijuana and conspiracy to violate the drug control act.

Lee, of Regal Court in Petersburg, is being held in Chesterfield County Jail with no bond.

At this time, the investigation indicates that the shooting is related to a drug sale.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.