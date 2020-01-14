🌩️TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar to track storms🌩️

Suspected drunk driver knocks down Richmond light poles

Posted 5:41 am, January 14, 2020, by and

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police arrested a suspected drunk driver following a crash along the Downtown Expressway Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to an accident around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound off-ramp to Belvidere St. Once on scene, they discovered there were two accidents.

The first accident reportedly involved a drunk driver who drove through multiple light poles, knocking them down into the lanes.

Investigators say the second accident occurred as a driver tried to avoid the first accident.

Nobody was injured in either accident but the driver of the first accident is charged with DUI.

Officers closed the off-ramp to Belvidere St for more than hour until the light poles were cleared.

