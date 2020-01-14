Suspected drunk driver knocks down Richmond light poles
RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police arrested a suspected drunk driver following a crash along the Downtown Expressway Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to an accident around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound off-ramp to Belvidere St. Once on scene, they discovered there were two accidents.
The first accident reportedly involved a drunk driver who drove through multiple light poles, knocking them down into the lanes.
Investigators say the second accident occurred as a driver tried to avoid the first accident.
Nobody was injured in either accident but the driver of the first accident is charged with DUI.
Officers closed the off-ramp to Belvidere St for more than hour until the light poles were cleared.