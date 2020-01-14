Live on Location at The Highpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Just a short distance from the station is The Highpoint, a top tier location where creative professionals can grow and maintain a business venture within the heart of the city. Jess went live on location today to chat with Program Director David Morrison, author Erika Carter, artist Rob Carter about The Highpoint Virginia Writers Book Club. Visit The Highpoint for Artist Talk this Saturday, January 18th from 5 pm - 7 pm. Additionally, Smoke Screen is in The Blackburn Gallery featuring photography by Rob Carter through February 7th. The Highpoint is located at 3300 West Broad Street in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition. To learn more, give them a call at 804-254-2763 or find them online atwww.TheHighpointRichmond.com and on social media @TheHighpointRichmond.