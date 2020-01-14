RICHMOND, Va. – Just a short distance from the station is The Highpoint, a top tier location where creative professionals can grow and maintain a business venture within the heart of the city. Jess went live on location today to chat with Program Director David Morrison, author Erika Carter, artist Rob Carter about The Highpoint Virginia Writers Book Club. Visit The Highpoint for Artist Talk this Saturday, January 18th from 5 pm - 7 pm. Additionally, Smoke Screen is in The Blackburn Gallery featuring photography by Rob Carter through February 7th. The Highpoint is located at 3300 West Broad Street in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition. To learn more, give them a call at 804-254-2763 or find them online atwww.TheHighpointRichmond.com and on social media @TheHighpointRichmond.
Live on Location at The Highpoint
A Touch of France in Richmond
Kehinde Wiley statue 'Rumors of War' to be unveiled Tuesday at VMFA
Jimmy Carter will spend Thanksgiving at home after release from hospital
How these Hanover students are learning life skills at school
Why these little kids are learning big lessons about yoga
Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after latest visit
Foster advocates working to help Virginia children who age out of system
Art for the Journey hosts their 4th Annual Gala
The Legend of the Poinsetta presented by The Latin Ballet of Virginia
Arrests made after Markiya Dickson killed in Richmond park: 'Not a day for celebration'
Audacity Brass Band
Tiny homes give homeless Oklahoma teens a place to live independently
Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond