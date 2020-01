× VCU student scores $100,000 lottery win

RICHMOND, Va. — Jeff Walker, a business student at VCU, pocketed a $100,000 prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

“It feels weird,” Walker said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet!”

Walker bought his ticket at Food Lion on Courthouse Road in Midlothian.

He said he planned to use his winnings to pay off student loans.

He will invest any money he has left over.