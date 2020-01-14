RICHMOND, Va. - Do you know that more than 3 million Americans aged 40 years and older are either blind or visually impaired? January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and we brought in an expert, Richard Tapping who serves as the chair of the Vision Council’s Low Vision Division. This division is dedicated to increasing awareness of low vision products, technologies, and education. Today Richard shares information about low-vision eye glasses, digital video magnifiers, wearable high-definition technology, bioptic telescopes, and full HD electronic magnifying cameras that can create incredible impacts for those suffering from visual impairments. To learn more about Glaucoma Awareness Month or the Vision Council, visit www.thevisioncouncil.com.
