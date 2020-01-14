Iran announces arrests over downing of plane that killed 176

Posted 10:51 am, January 14, 2020

This undated photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, shows the wreckage of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran has acknowledged that its armed forces “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran says authorities have made arrests for the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

The crash killed all 176 people on board. It also sparked protests in Iran demanding accountability, after officials initially concealed the cause of the crash.

Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday that “some individuals” were arrested after “extensive investigations.” But he didn’t say how many individuals have been detained or name them.

Also, Iran’s president has called for a special court to be set up to try those responsible.

While he pointed to mistakes and negligence, he also repeated the government’s line that the plane tragedy was ultimately rooted in U.S. aggression.

