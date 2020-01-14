× Car flips multiple near I-64 ramp

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police reopened an Interstate 64E ramp after it was closed for hours following a crash.

State Troopers responded to the crash along eastbound I-64 at Exit 200, near I-295, just after 2:30 a.m.

Police on scene said the car flipped multiple times near the woods along the highway. One man inside the car declined to be taken to the hospital, troopers added.

#BREAKINGNEWS: One vehicle crash off of I-64 E. has Exit 200 blocked. Police say car rolled several times. It is badly damaged. Working to get more info. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/PnytTFDjpS — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 14, 2020

The ramp reopened after 6 a.m., but crews expected to remain on the shoulder for clean-up for hours.