Car flips multiple near I-64 ramp
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police reopened an Interstate 64E ramp after it was closed for hours following a crash.
State Troopers responded to the crash along eastbound I-64 at Exit 200, near I-295, just after 2:30 a.m.
Police on scene said the car flipped multiple times near the woods along the highway. One man inside the car declined to be taken to the hospital, troopers added.
The ramp reopened after 6 a.m., but crews expected to remain on the shoulder for clean-up for hours.