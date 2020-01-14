Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In an era when students’ social media skills often surpass their writing skills, many American high school students are just not prepared for the rigorous college curriculums that await them when they graduate. Erica Meltzer is a best-selling grammar expert who has written several books, including “How to Write For Class: A Student’s Guide to Grammar, Punctuation, and Style.” To learn more about Erica and her best-selling grammar books, visit www.thecriticalreader.com.