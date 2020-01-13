No one hurt at Moody Middle say police who responded to ‘active shooter’ report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police say there has been no active shooter located and no injuries to any students after reports of an "active shooter" at Moody Middle School Monday morning.

Police say they received an E-911 text indicating there was an “active shooter” along the 7800 block of Woodman Road, where Moody Middle School is located.

Henrico police received a call via text to 9-1-1 of an active shooter along the 7800 block Woodman Road. Henrico police are on scene and there are NO reported injuries. Henrico police continued to clear the school to ensure everyone’s safety. Media staging Our Lady of Lourdes — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 13, 2020

“Obviously with a heightened awareness. First responders responded promptly and very quickly in masses to ensure the safety of everyone there at the school,” said Lt. Matthew Pecka. “We take these calls very seriously.”

Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks confirms that there was no evidence of an actual active shooter, and no evidence that students were in harm’s way.

"There is a heavy police presence at the school, and officers are searching the school door to door," Jenks said. "The students are in their classrooms while police complete their search."

Jenks says the school day will continue under a “lock and teach” once Henrico Police are finished searching the building. That means classroom instruction will continue normally. Jenks says there will be an opportunity for parents who wish to pick up their students early.

"Please be patient as our folks at Moody Middle School determine the safest and most orderly way to do so,” said Jenks.

Debbie Flores, whose daughter is a student a Moody Middle, says her daughter alerted her to the situation through a text message.

“She’s asking me if I know anything, because, of course, I’m constantly trying to get involved, like, what’s going on. School’s not answering, so, we don’t know,” said Flores. “Parents are calling me. I don’t know how to answer their questions, because I don’t know what’s going on myself and I’m panicking a little bit because she’s starting to panic a little bit.”

“I thought there was a shooting. I really did and I just came here to back up the police. I’m sorry. I’m going to protect my child. I am,” she added.

Police say parents wishing for additional information can respond to North Run Baptist church on Lydell Drive.

