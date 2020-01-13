Wayne Covil surprises worker who returned lost wallet: ‘you were a guardian angel’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, a Petersburg Walmart employee with a heart of gold was thanked for her honesty and kindness.

On Christmas Eve, Rebecca Brown, a 14-year Walmart employee, said she found a wallet with $500 in it while on her 15-minute break.

Little did she know, the wallet belonged to a panicking customer, and the money in it was for rent payments.

She took it to customer service and it was returned to its grateful owner.

"I would want somebody to do the same thing for me," she said.

Covil thanked Brown with flowers and a gift card to help her with her medical bills.

Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller also gave Brown a "Community Class Act Award" for her help in getting the wallet returned.