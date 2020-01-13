Some Virginia Democrats express reservations about Governor’s proposed assault weapons ban

RICHMOND, Va. — Some top Virginia Democrats are expressing reservations about plans to ban assault weapons. That’s a key part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s gun-control proposals and one that’s drawn fierce resistance from gun-rights advocates.

Sen. John Edwards said he supports a ban under the right circumstances but the issue is more complicated than people realize and passing a ban will be difficult.

The Senate Judiciary Committee moved quickly Monday to advance several pieces of gun legislation that a Republican majority has blocked for years.

The proposals include universal background checks.

The committee did not debate an assault weapons ban.

