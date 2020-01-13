Sen. Cory Booker suspends 2020 presidential campaign

The suspension of Booker’s campaign comes after months of struggling to raise the necessary funds and polling support to appear in the primary debates.

Booker ran a campaign with a message of unity and peace, but it seems to have failed to resonate with the American voters. He never was able to crack the top tear of candidates and consistently polled in the low single digits.

Booker is expected to shift his focus to the Senate race in New Jersey, where he’s up for reelection. The New York Times reports Booker still enjoys favorable ratings among those in the Garden State, which leans decidedly Democratic.

This year’s Democratic field was once heralded as the most diverse in history, but with Booker’s departure from the race, there are now only a few people of color in the running. Businessman Andrew Yang, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabard of Hawaii and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick remain in the race.

The next Democratic primary debate will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday. It will air exclusively on CNN starting at 9 p.m. ET. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Tom Steyer, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar will take the stage.