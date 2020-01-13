Pick winning NOT4ME video entry; help area teen win $500!

CBS 6 put out the call and area teens responded in a big way! Dozens of area students submitted 20 second videos explaining why underage drinking and vaping is not for them as part of the NOT4ME video challenge.

Students wrote, starred-in and filmed an array of video entries to discouraging underage drinking and vaping.

Narrowing it down to five finalists was no easy task a nd now we need your help to choose the winner between now and Feb. 2. The winner will be revealed on Feb. 10.

Here are the top five entries:

“Dreams” — Sheaden B. from Varina High

“A Good Boy My Whole Life” – Malachi F. from Varina High

“A Sip to the Past” – Wesley R. from Varina High

“Stay Substance Free” — Jonathan R. from Hanover High

“We All Have a Vision” — Malcolm K. from Patrick Henry High