Pick winning NOT4ME video entry; help area teen win $500!

Posted 12:00 am, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 11:33AM, January 13, 2020
CBS 6 put out the call and area teens responded in a big way! Dozens of area students submitted 20 second videos explaining why underage drinking and vaping is not for them as part of the NOT4ME video challenge.

Students wrote, starred-in and filmed an array of video entries to discouraging underage drinking and vaping.

Narrowing it down to five finalists was no easy task and now we need your help to choose the winner between now and Feb. 2. The winner will be revealed on Feb. 10.

Here are the top five entries:

“Dreams”Sheaden B. from Varina High

“A Good Boy My Whole Life”Malachi F. from Varina High

“A Sip to the Past”Wesley R. from Varina High

“Stay Substance Free”Jonathan R. from Hanover High

“We All Have a Vision”Malcolm K. from Patrick Henry High 

